Arkansas Pharmacists Association works to expand access to the vaccine by bringing it directly to homes

SOUTH ARK (KTVE/KARD) 5/11/21– There’s a new push in Arkansas to get people vaccinated by bringing the vaccines to you.

The Arkansas Pharmacists Associations is leading the effort. There are “homebound” coordinators in each county across the state who will pair people with pharmacies that can vaccinate people in their homes.

Whether you can’t get out, don’t have transportation or live in a very rural area, doctors say they are trying to take care of everyone in the state.

“This service is free. There is no cost associated for the patient at all. If they do have insurance they can will take the information for the billing and administration fee but if they don’t have insurance. That’s fine. They’ll still be able to get the vaccine,” Dr. Nicki Hilliard said.

To request a vaccine at your home, you can call the vaccine hotline to get in contact with one of those coordinators. That number is 1-800-895-6030.