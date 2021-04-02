Arkansas passes 2 bills aimed to tighten election laws

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BALLOT BOX2_1541569082593.JPG.jpg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two separate bills have been approved by the Arkansas House and Senate that would tighten restrictions on absentee ballots and prevent people from lingering near polling places.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, both bills passed on Thursday despite the objection of Rep. Fred Love, a Democrat from Little Rock.

He equated the bills to Jim Crow laws. Proponents of the bills said they aim to increase election integrity and address problems that they say occurred in the state during the 2020 election.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories