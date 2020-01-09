Arkansas panel issues recommendations on state’s levees

FILE – In this Friday, May 31, 2019, file aerial image provided by Yell County Sheriff’s Department water rushes through the levee along the Arkansas River in Dardanelle, Ark. An Arkansas panel formed after historic flooding last year on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 called for increased oversight of the state’s levees, consolidation of some levee districts and state grants to make improvements. The Arkansas Levee Task Force presented its final report on the state’s system of 92 levees. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the panel in 2019 after flooding along the Arkansas River that affected several levees. (Yell County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – (1/9/20) An Arkansas panel is calling for increased oversight of the state’s levees after last year’s historic flooding.

The Arkansas Levee Task Force presented its final report Tuesday on the state’s system of levees.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the panel after intense rain in Kansas and Oklahoma strained aging dams and levees all the way into Arkansas.

A levy in the western part of the state that was breached. Hutchinson said he supports a plan to provide additional assistance through incentive grants that will encourage districts to bring levees up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards.

