Arkansas officer shoots man who fired at bail bondsman

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a Missouri man outside of a gas station in northern Arkansas after the man reportedly opened fire on a bail bondsman.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night in Mountain Home, near the state’s border with Missouri.

Police say a Mountain Home officer shot 41-year-old Kevin Lee Donovan of Adrian, Missouri, after Donovan fired a gun at a bail bondsman that was trying to arrest him on outstanding drug charges. State police say Donovan is in critical condition in a Missouri hospital. Neither the officer nor the bondsman were hurt.

