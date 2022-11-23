ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas’ egg production for the month of October 2022 totaled 336 million eggs. This total is up 5 percent from September, but down 9 percent from October of 2021.

The number of layers during October were up 2 percent from September but down 5 percent from last year, averaging 15.6 million in October 2022. Egg production per 100 layers in October averaged 2,150 eggs, up 3 percent from September but down 4 percent from a year ago.

State egg production was the not the only one that decreased from 2021. Unite States egg production also went down 4 percent from last year, totaling 9.13 billion during October 2022. The average number of layers during October 2022 totaled 374 million, down 4 percent from last year. However, October egg production per 100 layers was 2,439 eggs, up slightly from October 2021.