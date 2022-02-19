EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday Feb. 19, Union County’s Fight Forward branch met in El Dorado at the Pavilion in the TAC House parking lot for a voter registration canvas session.

Volunteers traveled to East Main Apartments to begin their event.

Each volunteer knocked on multiple doors in attempt to see if homeowners are registered to vote in the state of Arkansas.

There are 36,000 Arkansans who are eligible to vote, but aren’t registered.

Fight Forward is an Arkansas nonprofit that strives to fill that gap with one conversation at a time. Their mission is to register, educate, and protect new Arkansas voters.

Union County’s Fight Forward plans to hold a monthly voter registration canvas event.

If interested in joining one in the future, click here.