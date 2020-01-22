Arkansas: Nine injured in crash involving school bus and dump truck

Hoxie, Ark. (01/22/20)– Seven children who were on board a Hoxie (Lawrence County) School bus were injured about 3:45 P.M. yesterday (Tuesday, January 21) when a dump truck, traveling south along U.S. Highway 63, south of Hoxie, impacted the rear of the bus as it began to turn off the main highway onto Lawrence County Road 703.

The crash caused the bus to veer off the roadway and overturn. The adult drivers of both the bus and truck were also injured.

All of the occupants of the bus were transported to a Jonesboro hospital, with the exception of one child, who was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. The bus was being driven by Jeremy Parmer, age 43. The truck was driven by Houston Franks, age 31. Franks was also transported to a Jonesboro hospital.

Although two of the minors on board the bus had to be extricated from the wreckage, none of the injuries initially assessed at the scene were believed to be life-threatening.

State Troopers assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, and a reconstruction team from the Highway Patrol Division administrative command offices in Little Rock will lead the investigation into the crash.

