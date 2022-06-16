LITTLE ROCK, Ark –The Arkansas Natural State Jackpot of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is now at $500,000 for a winning jackpot ticket, its highest amount ever.

The Arkansas-only lottery hit a previous high Wednesday when it reached a $490,000 jackpot. Prior to that it reached an all-time high of $430,000 three years ago.

The Natural State Jackpot is drawn six days a week, Monday through Saturday. The jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every draw until it hits $150,000. After that, it increases by $10,000 every draw until it is won.

The next lottery drawing is 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Tickets are $1, either quick pick, where the computer picks your five numbers, or you may submit your own numbers when you purchase the ticket.

“We are thrilled that NSJ continues to grow, which has increased the excitement over this game, which is exclusive to Arkansas,” Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director stated. “For only $1, Arkansas players have an opportunity to win a half a million dollars in Arkansas’ own Natural State Jackpot game. That’s never happened before in our state.”

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery provides for scholarships from its operations. Since its 2009 inception over $1.1 billion in scholarships have been awarded to over 675,000 students.

The Natural State Jackpots began in October 2012.

The odds of winning the jackpot is one in 575,757, while the odds of winning a prize in the game is 1 in 10 for the two-number $1 prize.