EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC) welcomes Arkansas watercolorist and oil impressionist Bob Snider. Snider’s exhibit, ” Horses, Ducks, and other paintings that men like,” will be at the Merkle Galleries from October 5 to November 29, 2022. An artist s reception will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7 PM.

Snider was born in Smackover, Ark, and raised in Camden, Ark. He double majored in art and business at Ouachita Baptist University and decided to work in the business field. Snider worked for two years as an officer in the US Army. He also worked in the US Senate as a Special Assistant to US Senator John L McClellan. According to a release, he had a thirty-year career as an investment banker for Morgan Keegan in Little Rock.

After a long business career, Snider eventually found his way back to his love and passion for art. He started his career in a water media class at the Arkansas Arts Center and gained success in early exhibits with Mid-Southern Watercolorists.

Art by Bob Snider

Being able to take at least two workshops at MSW taught by world-class artists jump-started my career. It was at a workshop with Barry Thomas that someone asked me if I had ever tried oils. So the next day she provided me with oils, brushes and a pallet, and I approached the scene on the Arkansas River just like a watercolor, and the painting sold the next week. It took me a while to figure out that “my lane” was to paint subjects that guys like. So I gravitate to horse racing, duck hunting, fly fishing for the drama and action and outrageous colors. Bob Snider, watercolorists, and oil impressionist.

According to a release, Snider has taken and taught workshops in Italy, France and various locations in the United States. In addition, he sells his paintings in galleries stationed in Little Rock, Ark., Colorado, California, Georgia, and Florida.

Aside from selling, he donates his arts to charities, including the Arkansas Arts Center, the American Heart Association, CARTI, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The exhibit will be at the South Arkansas Arts Center at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.

For more information on Bob Snider and the upcoming art exhibit, please call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org.