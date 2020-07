LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas National Guardsmen will transport positive COVID-19 patients to isolation facilities near UAMS.

This facility provides an isolation location for Arkansans who are unable to isolate at home due to family considerations.

This will start July 14 and continue for 30 days.

The Guard medics will work in 12-hour shifts around the clock to transport positive

COVID-19 patients, as needed.