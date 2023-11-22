NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the Arkansas National Guard gathered at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock Wednesday morning in preparation for deployment.

Thirty-five Guardsmen of the 216 Military Police Company will be deployed to Romania, where they will conduct law enforcement duties on a military installation, including customs duties for American military members arriving from other countries and ensuring no contraband or prohibited items are possessed.

The Guardsmen will be given a pass to spend Thanksgiving with their families and will depart for their mobilization station at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 27.

“This unit has a proud history of service,” Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas’

adjutant general said. “This deployment will only add to the unit’s legacy and rich history.

These Guardsmen know that we’ll be here to support their families left behind. We’ve

been blessed with robust resources to assist, guide, and help their loved ones while

they’re away doing the nation’s business.”

The 216th was created as a field artillery battery in West Memphis in

the 1950s. It converted to a military police company in 2000 and moved to North

Little Rock in 2009.