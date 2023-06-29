FORT CHAFFEE, Ark. – The Arkansas National Guard will soon deploy to the southern border of the United States.

The guardsmen are being deployed to help Texas troops with the surge of migrants at the border. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the deployment following President Joe Biden’s decision to lift Title 42.

Title 42 was created to regulate border crossings during the peak of COVID-19. Sanders claimed the move was needed because lifting the policy “puts the country at risk.” The deployment is scheduled for July.

The governor spoke at the send off ceremony in Fort Chaffee at 8:30 a.m.