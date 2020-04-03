Arkansas National Guard COVID-19 status update ~ Support to civil authorities continues to strengthen state’s response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) – The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has tasked the Arkansas National Guard to provide planning teams to assist the Arkansas Department of Health with planning for future operations is response to COVID-19.

The additional support includes 2 medical planners and 3 logistics planners from the 189th Airlift

Wing, 7 logistics and communications planners, and 3 information analysts from the 39th Infantry

Brigade Combat Team, 2 medical planners from Joint Force Headquarters Medical Command,

and one logistics planner from 87th Troop Command.

The total number of Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on supporting COVID-19

operations on April 3 is 95.

Guardsmen supporting COVID-19 operations are transitioning from state active duty to Title 32,

which means the state will be federally reimbursed the cost for their duty while helping combat

this pandemic. For Guardsmen, Title 32 incurs better benefits for each member to include points

toward retirement credit and Tricare medical benefits for each Guardsman and their entitled

family members for orders more than 30 days.

Imagery of Arkansas Guardsmen in action can be found here: https://dvidshub.net/r/a68xu4

B-roll of Arkansas Guardsmen in action can be found here: https://dvidshub.net/r/qaglfl

The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed

and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

