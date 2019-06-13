Arkansas mulls spending $3.6B on road improvement projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is proposing spending $3.6 billion on 31 capital and congestion relief projects, including nearly $500 million over 20 years to widen sections of Interstate 40.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the department wants to spend another $350 million on improving I-30 and I-40 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock over the same period.

Members of the Arkansas Highway Commission got a first look at a draft map of the potential projects at their regular meeting Wednesday in Little Rock. But officials say nothing is set in stone.

Scott Bennett is the transportation department’s director. He says he will make a similar presentation to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He expects to have a final draft ready by September.