Arkansas mourns line-of-duty death of 25-year-old Assistant Fire Chief

An eight-year veteran of the Mandeville Arkansas Volunteer Fire Department, 25-year-old Arkansas High School graduate Lucas Stevenson, was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief in 2019. He also served as master diver with the Miller County Dive Team. Funeral services are pending. (Photo courtesy Miller County Judge’s Office)

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The assistant fire chief of the Mandeville Arkansas Volunteer Fire Department has died in the line of duty, according to the Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison.

Miller County, Mandeville firefighters mourn the loss of Mandeville Assistant Fire Chief Lucas Stevenson who died Tuesday in the line of duty.

Lucas Stevenson, 25, died Tuesday while responding to a call for service on Arkansas Highway 296 near Joey Lane.

A graduate of Arkansas High School, Stevenson worked at Cooper Tire. He served the citizens of Mandeville and all of Miller County as a certified Fire Fighter since 2013 and was promoted to assistant fire chief in 2019.

In addition, as a member of the Miller County Dive Team Stevenson served as a master diver.

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said Miller County agencies were devastated by Stevenson’s sudden death and asked the community to join in prayers for Stevenson’s friends and family, many of whom are also firefighters.

“Lucas was an integral member of first responders here in Miller County,” Harrison said. “He would respond to help with any event that required his experience and training, sometimes even alone.”

Harrison said firefighters and friends will honor Stevenson Wednesday evening at the Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been completed, but when they are solidified, the public will be notified.