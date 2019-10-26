Arkansas mom jailed in infant daughter’s July drowning

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KLRT) – A local mother has been arrested in the investigation of her 1-year-old daughter’s drowning in a bathtub back in July.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says Danielle Mitchell, 28, is being held without bond on a felony charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Mitchell was taken into custody Friday morning.

Background on the case from a MCSO news release:

On July 9, 2019 at approximately 7:30pm, Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Miller County Road 40 in reference to a drowned toddler with CPR in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found Miller County Volunteer Fire First Responders and Life-Net EMS providing care for the toddler. The victim, a one-year old female was subsequently transported by Life-Net EMS to Christus St. Michael E.R. where she was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

Simultaneously, members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into the drowning incident. The suspect, Danielle Mitchell was apparently caring for three (3) toddlers inside the residence when the drowning occurred in a garden style bathtub inside the residence. Two of the three toddlers, including the victim, were the biological children of Ms. Mitchell.

