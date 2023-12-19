LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission is taking steps to address food deserts in the state.

The commission is currently accepting grant requests from organizations throughout the state to take actions to eliminate food deserts.

The commission will award up to $10,000 across four grants to community-based or faith-based organizations or non-profits focusing on food desert elimination. Grant funds can be used for various purposes including community needs assessments, focus groups, technical assistance, and more.

Commission director Kenya Eddings said the program was being undertaken because Arkansas is the number one state in the country for food insecurity, with at least one food desert in each of the state’s 75 counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture describes a food desert as an area with poor access to healthy food choices due to the distance to the nearest grocery store. USDA reports these areas are characteristically rural and impoverished.

The grant application request and grant application packet are available on the Arkansas Department of Health’s Bid Opportunities page at HealthyArkansas.gov.