Arkansas medical marijuana sales surpass 60,000 pounds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana sales in the Natural State recently surpassed 60,000 pounds, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration.

According to Hardin, since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, medical marijuana patients in Arkansas have spent $428 million on 63,815 pounds of cannabis.

There are currently 37 dispensaries across the state, with 19 selling at least 1,000 pounds to date.

Hardin said the two state taxes that apply to medical marijuana (the 6.5% state sales tax and the 4.0% privilege tax) have generated $49.6 million since mid-2019, with $25 million of that coming since January 1, 2021.

In additional to overall weight sold per dispensary, the state’s medical marijuana reporting now includes weight sold the previous month by each individual dispensary.

There are 78,425 active patient cards in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH OCTOBER 12, 2021