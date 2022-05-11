EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)– Voters across the state of Arkansas will choose who advances several key races in the 2022 elections. Make sure you are prepared and eligible to vote before making your way to the polls.

According to the 2022 election dates from the Arkansas Secretary of State, if you are not registered to vote for the primary election you have until May 23 to register for the June 21 general election.

Union County residents can cast their early votes at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium from 8 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday, and 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.

Last year, the Arkansas General Assembly passed four laws that change the way voting looks for 2022.

Here is a breakdown of the new laws and what each one means:

The first law applies to who is allowed at the poles, essentially this law bans non-voters from coming within 100 feet of the polling location. The law is supposed to put an end to campaigning around the poles.

The second law enforces matching signatures on your absentee application and voter registration. If a county clerk reviews your application and registration and they fail to match up, you won’t be able to recieve your absentee ballot in the mail and you will have to vote in person.

The third law shifts the deadline for absentee ballots. The deadline used to be up to one day before the election; now, voters are required to submit their absentee ballot the Friday before election day.

Finally, the fourth law tightens the rules requiring a photo ID. Before, you could simply sign a form promising you are who you claim to be and cast a provisional ballot, now you must show your ID or you won’t be able to vote.

If you don’t have a driver’s license, there are a number of other ID’s that are accepted, including:

Voter ID card

Concealed carry license

US passport

Arkansas college/university employee badge

US military identification document

The last day to cast an early vote for Arkansas Primary Elections is Monday May 22.

If you have not registered but want to vote in the primary election that deadline has already passed. You can register to vote for the primary run offs, and that deadline is Monday May 23.

For more voter information in Union County, click here.