Corey McCullon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jonesboro Police Department has new information about a shooting that happened in November of 2019. According to the police, they have been investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 Block of Meadowbrook Street and their suspect, Corey McCullon, of Trumann was found guilty at trial.

Officers that responded to the scene say they found Keisha Crigler dead from what they believed to be a gunshot wound. Their investigation shows that her children were in the home when the incident happened, and in the days leading up to her death McCullon had been harassing Crigler about money that was owed to him, according to police. Police say the harassment included threats to kill her.

Police tell us, on Friday, March 11, 2022, after a week-long trial, a Craighead County jury found McCullon guilty of first-degree murder. According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, McCullon was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

