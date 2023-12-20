BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Berryville man has been sentenced on multiple child exploitation offenses, according to a news release from the Western District of Arkansas.

Ricky Hilburn, 42, was sentenced to 41 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of traveling with intent to engage in illicit acts with two male minors and distributing child pornography.

The Arkansas FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force received a lead in May 2022 from the FBI’s Kansas City Division that a person admitted under investigation that he was trading child pornography online with Hilburn.

The release says that Hilburn had bragged about sexually abusing a male minor.

Authorities obtained and executed a search warrant on his residence. They confiscated multiple digital devices and arrested Hilburn.

A forensic examination of the confiscated devices revealed that Hilburn had been trafficking child pornography to others online, the release said.

After further investigation, Hilburn had groomed two male minors in Oklahoma and would travel to engage in sexual activity with them, according to the release.

At Hilburn’s sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office presented evidence that Hilburn had groomed a third male minor and had engaged in sexual contact on multiple occasions.

He was indicted in March and pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

The investigation was done by the Berryville Police Department, the Human Trafficking Task Force and Arkansas FBI Child Exploitation.