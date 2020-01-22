Arkansas: Man identified after fatal standoff with police

Russellville, Ark. (01/22/20)— Anthony Langley Jr., age 24, of Russellville, has been identified as the individual who died during an exchange of gunfire with state and local law enforcement officers in Pope County earlier today.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.

Langley’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

Upon completion of the investigation, special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division, will submit the findings to the prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.