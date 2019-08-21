Arkansas man gets life in prison for death of estranged wife

In this March 14, 2018 booking photo provided by the Baxter County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is Rick Allen Headley. Headley has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty Tuesday to capital murder for the March 2018 stabbing death of his estranged wife, Kirstie Headley, in Mountain Home, Ark., which was captured on surveillance video. (Baxter County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — (8/21/19) An Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty Tuesday to capital murder for the stabbing death of his estranged wife.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Rick Headley went to a store on March 13, 2018, in Mountain Home where his estranged wife, Kirstie Headley, worked and dragged her out of the building. According to court records, Headley then stabbed his wife several times, and the attack was recorded by the store’s surveillance cameras.

Kirstie Headley was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that Kirstie Headley had taken out a protection order against her estranged husband. Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty had the case gone to trial.