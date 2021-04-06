Arkansas man arrested on 30 counts of cyber crimes against children

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the arrest of a Central Arkansas man for crimes related to distributing or viewing child pornography.

Nathan Williams, age 55, was arrested on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in North Little Rock by Special Agents with the Cyber Crimes Division of the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and officers with the Austin Police Department.

Nathan Williams

The arrest warrant, signed by Cabot District Court Judge Clint McGue, resulted from the examination of Williams’s phone which contained numerous images of child sexual exploitation material.

Williams was arrested on 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Williams is being held in Lonoke County Jail on $100,000 bond. The Attorney General’s Office will turn over its investigative file to Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham.