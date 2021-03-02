Arkansas makes food plant workers eligible for vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is making workers at poultry plants and other food manufacturing facilities eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Gov Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the move, which will make the vaccine available to another 49,000 people in the state.
The announcement came as state health officials reported the first case in Arkansas of someone infected with the United Kingdom variant of the virus.
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported Arkansas’ virus cases rose by 440 to a total of 322,949 since the pandemic began.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by four to 5,254, while hospitalizations dropped by 25 to 416.