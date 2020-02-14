Arkansas: Little Rock Police searching for missing woman who is 8 months pregnant

Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police need your help finding a missing woman who is eight months pregnant.

Crystal Blanchard, age 29, was last known to be on the 1900 block of Green Mountain Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Blanchard has straight brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white dress, a black jacket, and brown boots.

If you see Blanchard or know where she may be, call Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories