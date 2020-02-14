Arkansas: Little Rock Police searching for missing woman who is 8 months pregnant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police need your help finding a missing woman who is eight months pregnant.
Crystal Blanchard, age 29, was last known to be on the 1900 block of Green Mountain Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Blanchard has straight brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white dress, a black jacket, and brown boots.
If you see Blanchard or know where she may be, call Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829.
