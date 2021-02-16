Arkansas lifts some restrictions on smaller indoor events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is lifting some restrictions on smaller indoor events as the state’s coronavirus cases continue trending downward and vaccine distribution ramps up.
Arkansas reported 177 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, but testing was greatly decreased because of winter weather.
But beyond the weather-related decreases, Arkansas’ rolling average of daily new cases over the past two weeks has dropped by nearly 50%.
On Tuesday, Hutchinson lifted a temporary restriction that required any indoor event of 10 people or more to obtain state approval in advance.
Indoor events with 100 people or more still require approval.