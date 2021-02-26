Arkansas lifts most of its coronavirus safety restrictions

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is lifting most of its coronavirus safety restrictions, except for the state’s mask mandate.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced the decision as he extended the public health emergency he declared last year because of the pandemic.

Hutchinson is extending the order until the end of March. Hutchinson has faced pushback from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature over the virus safety rules.

Hutchinson said he’ll end the mask mandate if the state’s positivity rate or hospitalizations are low. The rules being lifted include capacity limits for restaurant, bars, gyms and large venues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories