LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After Friday’s historic Supreme Court decision against President Biden plan to forgive student loan debt, Arkansas politicians and lawmakers gave their reactions.

The court’s 6-3 decision along ideological lines, like Thursday’s decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, struck down a student loan forgiveness plan of the Biden administration.

The Biden plan was to forgive up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers if the borrower’s income was below $125,000. The income limit was doubled for married couples.

All legislators who spoke about the decision supported the court’s decision.

Sen. Tom Cotton approved the SCOTUS decision, calling the Biden plan a scheme.

“Biden’s student loan transfer scheme required millions of Arkansans to pay off the loans of rich doctors and lawyers. The Supreme Court was right to strike this scam down,” Cotton said.

Sen. John Boozman’s support for the decision indicated the need for a debt forgiveness plan that would be more comprehensive.

“I’m pleased the Supreme Court overturned this attempt to bail out likely high-income earners at the expense of taxpayers who never went to college and those who fulfilled their obligation to pay off their debt,” Boozman said. “This reckless plan wasn’t authorized by Congress, but the solution to higher education affordability must include the legislative branch. I support legislation that increases access to college opportunities without excessive financial burdens.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman spoke to the constitutionality of the Biden plan.

“Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was clearly unconstitutional, as ruled by the Supreme Court. However, the damage to the American taxpayer has already been done,” Westerman said. “This administration must be held accountable for their actions and should develop a plan to reimburse America.”

Rep. Steve Womack spoke of the cost of the forgiveness plan.

“I’m glad SCOTUS set the record straight,” Womack said. “There’s no such thing as ‘canceling’ student loan debt. Taxpayers who made tough choices and played by the rules won’t be forced to foot the bill of $315 billion to cover for the 13% of Americans who chose to take on student loan debt.”

Rep. French Hill tweeted about the constitutionality of the Biden plan.

“Today, @SCOTUS validated my strong belief that @POTUS exceeded his executive authority in his unfair and ill-conceived plan to “forgive” student loan debt,” Hill said.