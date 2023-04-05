FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study that analyzed financial education programs and consumer habits across the country has ranked Arkansas as America’s least financially literate state.

The free credit score website WalletHub published its findings online on April 5. According to the website, the study’s data set included 17 metric ranges, from high school financial literacy to share of adults with “rainy day” funds.

Nebraska, Utah and Virginia claimed the top three spots in the rankings. After Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico rounded out the bottom three.

The Natural State came in at or near the bottom in the metrics for WalletLiteracy score (50th), and share of adults with rainy day funds (tied for 48th). Arkansas also came in 50th out of 51 states and the District of Columbia in financial knowledge and education.

The full report is available here.