LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend hundreds of Arkansans will be working drive-thru petition signing in opposition to the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

The events are being organized by CAPES, the ballot referendum group that formed shortly after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sander’s education overhaul was presented.

CAPES officials said that starting Friday, July 21, registered voters will be able to visit their website and find a drive-thru location so that Arkansans can relax in the air-conditioning of their vehicle while being involved.

“I grew up in a very politically active family, CAPES’ External Communications Director Nancy Fancyboy said. “Reminds me of how we used to come together for the good of Arkansas, and that there are still a lot of people who can see past the smoke and mirrors and read beyond lines of misinformation.”

CAPES needs 54,422 signatures across 50 counties. The deadline is July 31.