Arkansas lawmakers vote transgender athlete ban expansion

A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. She’s far from the tallest girl on her team, and has worked hard to improve her times but is not a dominant swimmer in her age group, her coach said. “Other than body parts I’ve been a girl my whole life,” she said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have voted to expand the state’s new ban on transgender girls and women competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The House on Wednesday approved the bill that allows the attorney general to sue schools for violating the ban. The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

He already signed legislation last month that allows schools or students that suffer “direct or indirect harm” to take a school to court for violating the ban.

The proposal is among several restrictions on transgender people’s rights advanced by Arkansas lawmakers.