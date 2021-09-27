Arkansas lawmakers set to return this week for redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are returning Wednesday to redraw the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts. House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey issued a proclamation Monday that calls the Legislature to reconvene primarily for congressional redistricting.

The Legislature wrapped up its session in April with plans to reconvene to take up redistricting, and several proposals to redraw the state’s congressional lines have already been filed. Republicans hold a majority in both chambers of the Legislature and all four of Arkansas’ U.S. House seats.