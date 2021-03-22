Arkansas lawmakers send transgender sports ban to governor

A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. She’s far from the tallest girl on her team, and has worked hard to improve her times but is not a dominant swimmer in her age group, her coach said. “Other than body parts I’ve been a girl my whole life,” she said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bill banning transgender girls and women from school sports teams consistent with their gender identity is headed to the governor’s desk in Arkansas.

The state House on Monday approved the measure 75-18, sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Republican governor has not said whether he supports the measure.

Republicans in at least 20 state Legislatures are pushing for similar measures.

Mississippi’s governor signed a similar ban into law earlier this month, and South Dakota’s governor has asked for changes to a ban sent to her.

Opponents have warned it could have devastating impacts on transgender youth.