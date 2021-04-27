Arkansas lawmakers reworking gun law nullification effort

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are reworking an effort to preempt federal gun restrictions following objections that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety.

The House on Tuesday endorsed the new legislation declaring invalid and not recognized by the state any federal gun restrictions enacted on or after Jan. 1.

The measure is aimed at easing concerns prosecutors and law enforcement raised about a more expansive gun law nullification bill that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed on Friday.

The bill now heads to the Senate.