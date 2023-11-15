LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas delegation all had insight after legislation to continue government funding passed in the house on Tuesday.

The four members of the Arkansas delegation voted in favor of the resolution’s passage, joining 123 Republican and 209 Democrat House members. The continuing resolution will maintain government funding through early 2024.

Arkansas house members issued statements after the resolution’s passage:

Rep. French Hill outlined the passage along political terms.

“For weeks, I have worked tirelessly with my Republican colleagues in the House to pass our 2024 spending bills,” the congressman said. “We have passed over 70% of all funding, whereas the Senate has passed zero. Our bills have serious spending cuts, with some that are below pre-pandemic levels, and include conservative policies that reverse the far-left policies of President Biden and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Hill continued that a government shutdown, which the resolution will prevent if signed into law, was not in keeping with politically conservative values.

Rep. Rick Crawford spoke to the importance of keeping the government open.

“I voted to keep the government open because a partial shutdown would only push us further from our goal of passing regular appropriations bills and fighting against the Biden administration’s big-spending, inflationary agenda,” he said. “While not perfect, this measure provides time to pass conservative, single-subject funding bills, or allow automatic spending reductions to go into effect. I will continue to fight to end the craziness and get us on the path toward fiscal responsibility.”

Rep. Steve Womack reacted to the method of funding government operations, calling it “broken.”

“Continuing resolutions are the unfortunate result of our broken budget and appropriations process,” he said. “This haphazard method of governing has become typical of Congress. However, I voted for the CR today because I refuse to ignore reality. A continuing resolution is our only way to avert a government shutdown—an even worse outcome for America. With breathing room into the new year, we avoid getting jammed by Senate Democrats in December. I am focused on making real progress on responsible, full-year funding to rein in spending and right our country’s financial ship.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman referenced the continuing resolution’s impact on government operations.

“While a CR is not the most desirable way to fund the government, this CR pushes the funding debate past the New Year, taking an end-of-year omnibus bill off the table,” he said. “At the least, the CR will trigger the 1% funding cuts agreed to in the debt limit bill and will give Speaker Johnson more time to negotiate appropriations with the Senate and White House. The CR passage was necessary to keep the government open and ensure our troops, border patrol agents, and federal employees in the 4th District are paid for their service to our nation. I remain committed to reining in government spending, holding the Biden Administration accountable, and supporting our national security, all while keeping the best interests of the 4th District in mind.”

The resolution still must be passed by the Senate and signed by the President to avoid a government shutdown on Nov. 17.