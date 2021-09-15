Arkansas’ largest school district ends its mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The largest school district in Arkansas has ended its mask mandate as the state reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths.

The Springdale School Board on Tuesday voted to allow the requirement for K-through-7 students to wear masks indoors and on buses to expire Wednesday.

Springdale was among more than 100 districts that imposed mask requirements after a judge blocked the state’s ban on government mask mandates.

The requirements have covered more than half of the state’s public-school students. Arkansas on Wednesday said the state’s COVID-19 death toll now totals 7,362.

