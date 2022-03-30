LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge says he won’t stay his decision to strike down four new voting laws as unconstitutional.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen denied Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s request Tuesday. Griffen issued a permanent injunction earlier this month against the laws, which were approved by the Legislature last year.

Griffen ruled the measures were unconstitutional. Rutledge had requested the stay while she appealed Griffen’s permanent injunction. The measures struck down include one allowing voters who can’t present photo ID at the polls to instead sign an affidavit affirming their identities.