Arkansas judge temporarily blocks new dispensary licenses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from issuing more licenses to sell medical marijuana.
That’s after a Pine Bluff dispensary says it was unfairly overlooked for another applicant.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order as requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff.
Medicanna sued the state Medical Marijuana Commission after another dispensary was awarded a license to sell medical marijuana.
Griffen scheduled a March 3 hearing on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, and the state’s first dispensaries opened last year.
