Arkansas Judge OKs classified information status in terrorism case

A judge in Arkansas has allowed a U.S. government official to help guard against the release of classified information during the upcoming terrorism trial of a Yemeni citizen accused of providing material support to al-Qaida.

Bilal Al-Rayanni is charged with providing material support to the terrorist organization and with providing a false name on a passport.

On Thursday, the judge granted the Justice Department’s motion to allow a designated classified information security officer to participate in the case to handle classified information.

The trial begins in July.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.