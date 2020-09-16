Arkansas judge dismisses suit over redistricting proposal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has ruled against a group that was suing the state to get a redistricting measure on November’s ballot.

The League of Women Voters filed the lawsuit after the state Supreme Court blocked a proposed constitutional amendment that would alter how legislative and congressional districts are set up.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports the group would need at least 89,151 signatures from registered voters to get it on the November ballot.

Republican Secretary of State John Thurston denied their petitions, saying the initiative campaign didn’t comply with a state law requiring signature collectors to pass background checks.