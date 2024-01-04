ARKANSAS (KTAL/KMSS) — Arkansas joins a new program to help families fight food insecurity.

Approximately 315,000 children in Arkansas are eligible to receive Summer EBT benefits, according to the Food Research & Action Center.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program provides assistance to families who qualify for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP)

Summer EBT will provide $120 per eligible student over the summer months.

The benefit will be provided on a pre-loaded card similar to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card.

Those who receive free and reduced meals at school will automatically qualify for Summer EBT benefits.

“Making sure no Arkansan goes hungry, especially children, is a top concern for my administration. We are leveraging every resource at our disposal to fight this crisis, and Summer EBT promises to be an important new tool to give Arkansas children the food and nutrition they need,” Governor Sanders stated in a press statement.

She says Arkansas will continue engaging with its partners to reduce food insecurity across the state.

“No child should ever go hungry,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam.

Putman states the Summer EBT program will help Arkansas combat food insecurity by providing families and their children with much-needed food during the holiday period.

“Food insecurity affects students not just during the school year, but also during the summer months as well. We are pleased to partner with the Governor’s Office and DHS to address this problem,” stated Arkansas DES Jacob Olivia.