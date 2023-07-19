LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has joined with four states and the Department of Homeland Security in an alliance designed to fight organized retail crime.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans office said the alliance connects federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with retail and financial industry partners in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. It will target domestic and transnational criminal organizations that profit from organized retail crime.

Officials said typical retail crime organizations illegally obtain goods through theft or fraud and then sell the goods for financial gain. According to a 2021 report from the Retail Industry Leaders Association, over $70 billion in goods were stolen from retailers in 2019, a number that is likely higher due to the increase in thefts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

HSI Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune said organized retail theft impacts at multiple levels.

“Organized retail crime is not simply shoplifting, and it isn’t a victimless crime; it costs U.S. businesses billions of dollars every year and often local communities and businesses bear the costs of rising retail prices,” DeLaune said. “Organized theft groups have become emboldened, stealing in broad daylight and resorting to violence, which has had detrimental impact on the economy, leading to higher prices and lost jobs and creating an unsafe environment for shoppers and employees.”

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin stated that his office proudly participates in the alliance due to the impact of organized retail crime.

“We all pay for it at the cash register,” Griffin said.

HSI is the principal investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, specifically those criminal organizations exploiting the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel, and finance move.