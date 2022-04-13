FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for an Arkansas jail and doctor being sued by inmates who say they were given unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19 say the lawsuit should be dismissed because it no longer has merit. The attorneys for the Washington County jail and Dr. Robert Karas said in a motion Tuesday that the four inmates who filed the lawsuit are no longer held in the county jail and are now in state prisons. Sheriff Tim Helder in August revealed that Karas had prescribed ivermectin to treat some inmates with COVID-19. The antiparasite drug has not been approved for treating COVID-19.