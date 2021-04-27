Arkansas House rejects bill cutting early voting by 1 day

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has rejected legislation to cut early voting in the state by one day.

The House rejected a bill on Tuesday that would have eliminated early voting on the day before primaries and general elections.

The Senate had approved the bill last week, and supporters said the change was needed to give poll workers a break between early voting and election day.

But opponents said it would have removed an opportunity to vote for people who couldn’t make it to the polls at other times.