Arkansas House panel sends abortion near-ban to a final vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to ban nearly all abortions in Arkansas is headed toward a final vote in the Arkansas Legislature.

The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Tuesday advanced legislation to ban all abortions except those to save the mother’s life in a medical emergency.

The bill now heads to the full House for a final vote.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he’s concerned that the bill doesn’t include exceptions for rape and incest victims.

Arkansas is one of at least 13 states where outright abortion bans have been proposed this year.