Arkansas House panel advances ‘stand your ground’ bill

Arkansas News

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An effort to loosen Arkansas’ restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense is headed to a final vote in the state Legislature.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 for a bill that would remove the duty to retreat. The vote sends the Senate-backed measure to the full House.

If approved by the House, the bill would head to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk. The bill advanced weeks after the same committee rejected the measure.

Most of the debate Tuesday focused on an unsuccessful effort to loosen the restrictions even further. Similar legislation stalled in the Legislature two years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories