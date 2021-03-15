Arkansas House OKs allowing conscience objections by doctors

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives the State of the State address on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the senate chamber of the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Arkansas House of Representatives, which met across town at the Jack Stephens Center, watched the address via live video stream. (Tommy Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has approved legislation that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections.

The majority-Republican House on Monday voted 72-20 for the measure that says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

The bill goes back to the Senate, which last month approved an earlier version of the legislation. Opponents say the bill creates broad powers to discriminate against patients.

Supporters say the bill is aimed at preventing doctors from being forced to participate in procedures that violate their conscience.