Arkansas hospitals announce vaccine requirements for staff

Arkansas News

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A growing number of Arkansas hospitals are requiring their staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CHI St. Vincent, St. Bernards Healthcare System, NEA Baptist and Conway Regional Health System announced the vaccine requirements for staff on Thursday as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the first time in nearly a week.

The number of schools and universities requiring masks to combat the virus continued to grow, with Arkansas State University announcing an indoor mask mandate.

The requirements follow a judge’s decision last week to temporarily block Arkansas’ mask mandate ban.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories