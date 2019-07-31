Arkansas hospital offers equine therapy to troubled youth through non-profit

ARKANSAS (KARK) – (7/31/19) We all know animals can make us feel better, so much so that an Arkansas hospital is now turning to them to help some of its patients.

Equine therapy has been proven to calm kids and adults but its often cost hundreds of dollars isn’t typically covered by insurance.

UAMS was determined to find ways to help kids struggling through life, and that’s when a local non-profit stepped up.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.